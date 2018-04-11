Five great deals you can score in NYC this week

With so many concerts, events and activities in NYC, deciding how to spend your free time can seem like a Herculean task. No one knows that better than Time Out New York editors—who do you think rounds up all the best things to do in NYC, anyway? During our research, we occasionally come across deals that are just too good to pass up. Here are the five best we found this week, including a critically acclaimed Broadway show and behind-the-scenes tour of a chocolate factory.

Time Out Night with the Chamber Music Society; Alice Tully Hall (at Lincoln Center); Apr 27 at 7:30pm; $40. Tickets must be picked up at the box office.

Soak up three masterpieces as part of the organization’s Classical Evolution series, followed by an exclusive craft-cocktail reception with the musicians.

Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes; Neil Simon Theatre; various dates and times; tickets start at $99 for the full two-part play.

Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane star in this masterful production of Tony Kushner’s two-part epic about death, love and justice.

Raaka Chocolate Factory Tour; 64 Seabring St, Brooklyn; Sat 14, Sun 15 at 2pm; $15

The intoxicating scent of freshly milled cacao beans is reason enough to take a tour of the Raaka Chocolate Factory. Watch the master chocolatiers craft chocolate from bean to bar, then taste the results for yourself.

Ty Segall; Brooklyn Steel; Fri 13 at 9pm; tickets start at $36.

Segall brings his glammy, genre-bending sound to Brooklyn this week. Expect to hear tracks off his latest album, Freedom’s Goblin, including reinvented covers and danceable original songs.

Wire-Wrapped Rings and Pendants Class; Brooklyn Charm; Sat 14 at 5pm; $40

Design your own stone pendant and wire ring in this crafting workshop at the mecca for jewelry design. Inspired to create more? Stock up on beads, charms and other materials in Brooklyn Charm's adjoining shop.

