Five of the coolest deals in NYC this week

With so many concerts, events, theater, classes and activities in NYC, deciding how to spend your free time can seem like a Herculean task. No one knows that better than Time Out New York editors—who do you think rounds up all the best things to do in NYC, anyway? In our quest for the most fun activities, we occasionally come across deals that are just too good to pass up. Here are the five best we found this week, including a BYOB pottery class, the virtual reality exhibition that sports fans won't want to miss and surprisingly cheap tickets to Fetty Wap.

NFL Experience Times Square 20 Times Square; various dates and times; $40.28

Discover if you have what it takes to make it in the big leagues at the NFL Experience Times Square. This interactive exhibit allows fans to test their throwing arm, standing jump and coaching skills through virtual reality.

Fetty Wap Irving Plaza; Jan 20, 21 at 7pm; tickets start at $26

The New Jersey native and rapper brings his unique sound to two shows at Irving Plaza this month. Prepare to rap along to club bangers like “My Way,” “679” and, of course,“Trap Queen.”

Sip & Spin Pottery Workshop Choplet Ceramic Studio; various dates and times; $72

Try your hand at making a bowl or vase on the potter’s wheel in this workshop. You’ll learn to spin, shape and glaze your ceramic creation while sipping the BYO booze of your choice.

AC2: Deep Talk and Shallow Tales Beacon Theatre; Jan 26, 27 at 8pm; tickets start at $100

Real-life besties Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen dish the dirt on everything from dating to politics. The two TV personalities may seem like an unlikely pair, but that’s what makes their onstage banter so much fun.

Kokedama: Hanging Garden Workshop Brooklyn Botanic Garden: Jan 21 at 2pm; $88

The winter weather might be putting the kibosh on your dreams of a fire escape garden, but you can still cultivate kokedama, or hanging plants encased in a ball of moss. Put together two hanging houseplants to take home in this hands-on class.

