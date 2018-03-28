Five small places in New York that are actually a big deal

Micro pigs, teacup pups and mini doughnuts—all generate big, delightful squeals for being tiny. However, many New Yorkers react less enthusiastically when they encounter one small thing in their everyday life: their box-size apartment. The itty-bitty lifestyle is what led Suzi Siegel, author of Tiny New York: The Smallest Things in the Biggest City (out April 1), to write about microscopic places in NYC that are actually a big deal. After this awakening, she set off to find local businesses that won’t let anything—especially limited square footage—cramp their style. Read on for some of the most compact spots in her book.
A&A Bake and Doubles
The line is always out the door at this 350-square-foot grub hub selling Trinidadian street food. The outfit is a go-to destination after a night of heavy drinking as the spicy chickpea sandwich is reputed to “cure hangovers.” 481 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn (917-892-9562)
House of Oldies
Shop owner Bob Abramson keeps the inventory of his 245-square-foot record shop very concise: no CDs, no tapes—just LPs. But don’t expect the filing system to be as simple. With an inventory of 100,000 records, Abramson says he uses the “I don’t-give-a-shit-look-for-yourself system.” 35 Carmine St (212-243-0500)
Little Victory Theatre
Head to NYC’s tiniest community theater (496 square feet) on Staten Island to see plays, musicals and concerts. Next up is Love Me Do, the borough’s Beatles tribute band (Sat 31 at 8pm; $25). 4089 Victory Blvd, Staten Island (718-524-8467, littlevictorytheatre.com)
THNK1994 Museum
The feminist micromuseum offers big fun with campy art and paintings themed around moments like the infamous Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding scandal or the Olsen twins hiding from paparazzi. The current exhibit, “The Moon Is a Planet, Darling,” showcases gorgeous portraits of rockers such as Stevie Nicks and Cher. 1436 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn (347-334-0946, thnk1994.com)
West Fourth Street courts
The tiniest NYC public basketball court is nicknamed “The Cage” because a chain-link fence wraps around its 2,569-square-foot perimeter. Despite the size, it’s a favorite of big men like Happy Hairston and Anthony Mason. Sixth Ave and 4th St (212-504-4115, nycgovparks.org)
