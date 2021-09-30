Five things to know about NYC's newest concert venue Brooklyn Made

A new concert venue, Brooklyn Made, opens tonight in Bushwick. The 500-person venue kicks off its shows with two sold-out performances from Jeff Tweedy of Wilco and will continue to host rock concerts throughout the year. Here are a few things you should know about Brooklyn’s hottest new music venue.

1. As you first enter the venue, you'll be greeted by a restaurant and lounge in the front.

While Brooklyn Made is centered around the music, there's a lot more than just that on offer. During the week, visitors can stop by to enjoy a bite at the lounge, which serves burgers, flatbreads and various vegetarian and vegan options. You may even be lucky enough to catch some keys from inside of the venue! The restaurant and lounge is open to the public even during concerts.

2. The dressing rooms are elite.

For artists who decide to add a Brooklyn Made stop on their tour, they’re in for a real treat. Performers really receive the VIP treatment here, receiving their own boho-style lounge, complete with a vintage jukebox, fireplaces and a full kitchen. The artist lounge leads to the rooftop, which features spectacular views of both Bushwick’s street art and Manhattan’s skyline, as well as a private outdoor pool for a late-night swim after a long set.

3. DJs will rule the weekends.

When an artist isn’t booked for a set Friday or Saturday night, there will still be a lot happening. Brooklyn Made will be hosting regular DJs each weekend to continue the party into the early hours. When not operating as a concert venue, Brooklyn Made aims to maintain a lounge atmosphere, attracting both the music lovers and the going-out crowd of Bushwick.

4. Not only is it a hot new venue, but it’s also a hot new brunch spot!

French toast and live music? What more could you want! On weekend afternoons, a classic brunch menu is offered, along with bottomless drinks and live music. A VIP upgrade option will be offered as well, giving access to a private garden lounge, filled with greenery and excellent views of the city.

5. A full lineup of shows has already dropped, and some of them are already sold out.

While Brooklyn Made is a rock-based venue, the range of artists already announced in the upcoming months is impressive. Bands set to hit the stage this fall include rock band Band of Horses (October 18-20), indie band The Mountain Goats (Oct 25-27) and The Wallflowers (November 10). A full lineup of artists can be found on their website.