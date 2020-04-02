Five TikTok dances you should learn right now

Unless you’re one of its many active Gen Z users, it may have taken our current age of social distancing to push you to finally download TikTok, the social app currently sweeping the world. I decided to download it specifically to attempt some of the TikTok dances currently going viral—each one choreographed by teenagers with some seriously sweet moves.
Setting out to learn these dances reminded me of other times the country suddenly became obsessed with learning the same dance: "Crank That" by Soulja Boy, Low (feat. T-Pain) by Flo Rida and, yes, even The Macarena.
At the start of my TikTok escapade, I set out to discover the five most-viral dances, to make sure I'd be learning the right ones. Let me tell you, these TikTok dances are harder than they look, people! Especially, if you’re attempting to teach your parents in person or via FaceTime.
So if you have some hours to kill, behold the most popular dances (with tutorials) on TikTok right now.
“Say So” by Doja Cat
This one is the perfect starting point to your TikTok dance journey. It's really catchy, relatively simple, and you can nail it in under 20 minutes. That's the kind of confidence-booster you need to kick this thing off. One important thing to note about this dance, though, is that you'll need to do a full body roll with your torso in what looks like slow motion?
“Cannibal” by Kesha
This dance is also luckily a Level 1, maybe a Level 2. It has a lot of steps to remember, so you might want to break it down with a slow play-by-play or a tutorial by @ya.girl.bri.bri97 who is credited with coming up with the moves in the first place here. The hit move in this dance is the hand gesture for the lyric, "I'll eat you up."
@sofiawylie
🦦 dc: @ya.girl.bri.bri97♬ Cannibal - Ke$ha
“Supalonely” by Benee
For a dance that skews pretty close to its lyrics (so you can better remember each move by verse) go with this pop-y banger by Benee, an Auckland-born artist who has several of her songs blowing up all over again on TikTok right now. Here's a slow-motion tutorial.
Hit Every Beat Challenge, to “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer
Here’s another popular dance that you can definitely get your parents on board to try. It’s short but speedy, so everyone should have the patience. Begin with two rounds of The Macarena (just way faster), then air-drum a couple times, before you hit the woah.
The Renegade, to “Lottery” by K-Camp
Here's another one where families are using time in quarantine to make epic TikTok dances together. This one is a little trickier. (Level up!) You'll definitely want to look at a tutorial first. The original dance was created by 14-year-old Jalaiah Harmon.
@the.mcfarlands
You asked for it... Here it is 📸 ##blindinglightschallenge ##blindinglights ##happyathome♬ Blinding Lights - The Weeknd