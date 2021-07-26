New York
Timeout

Flame will bring food on fire to NYC
Flame, a pyrotechnic pop-up restaurant, is coming to NYC

This meal is going to be fire.

By
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
New York's hottest pop-up is opening this fall.

Flame, a dining experience led by "pyro-chefs" will bring culinary adventure to the city, at an undisclosed location, starting November 18.

The pop-up restaurant lets diners watch their food being "flamed to perfection" in a two-course adventure paired with themed cocktails and plenty of fire, designed to spark your palate's curiosity. Blowtorches and molecular gastronomy will pair up for this dinner that's part eating, part performance. 

Flame's pyrotechnic performance
Tickets to Flame are $85 per person and nonrefundable. West Coast diners may also recognize the experience similar to Gastro Garage's Torched experience in Hollywood, where blowtorch-wielding culinary mechanics craft a gourmet eight-course meal centering fire. 

You don't have to wait until November to enjoy a flaming feast. The city is filled with unique torched cocktails, as well as special torched sushi at spots like Catch and Sushi on Jones. Baked Alaskas at the city's classic steakhouses, like Delmonico's, also often bring tall flames (and burnt sugar fumes) to the table. And of course, there's plenty of flame-filled eating at Korean barbecue spots in K-Town and beyond. 

Just pull your hair back and keep your flammable outfits at home. The FDNY is not expected on-site at Flame, or any of these firey dining experiences. 

