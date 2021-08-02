New York
Lamb Chop in NYC
Photograph: Asya Gorovits

Follow Lamb Chop as she tours iconic Manhattan sites for Puppet Week

With Metrocard in paw, she'll hit up all the big spots.

Shaye Weaver
An NYC icon, Lamb Chop, is returning to her roots in NYC during the International Puppet Fringe Festival this month.

The native New Yorker and former star of  Lamb Chop’s Play Along will return to iconic Manhattan landmarks as she makes her way to the Museum of the City of New York’s exhibition "Puppets of New York," opening August 13 in partnership with the International Puppet Fringe Festival.

Beginning today, she'll make her way across Manhattan to The Clemente (107 Suffolk St.) on the Lower East Side where the International Puppet Fringe Festival is taking place, the Top of the Rock (30 Rockefeller Center), Central Park, Times Square and Governors Island Ferry. 

Photograph: Asya Gorovits
Photograph: Asya Gorovits

The Museum of the City of New York and the Puppet Fringe Festival will share photos of Lamb Chop's stops on social media @MuseumofCityNY and @PuppetFringeNYC before she makes her first-ever museum debut.

She'll, of course, be accompanied by Mallory Lewis (the performer and daughter of Shari Lewis). 

Lamb Chop, a character created and performed by Bronx-born Shari Lewis, first appeared in 1957 on Captain Kangaroo and later got her own musical-comedy show in 1960. The feisty but charming puppet character ended up getting another show on PBS in 1992 that lasted five years.

"I’m a sheep from the city that never sleeps, and I can’t wait to return to New York to debut in my first-ever museum exhibition," Lamb Chop tells us. "Us puppets are an integral part of the city’s culture and history, and as we celebrate puppets’ contributions, I’m here to bring joy to New Yorkers along the way."

If Lamb Chop (or any other puppet) played a special part in your childhood, you won't want to miss the Museum of the City of New York's exhibit, where more than 100 iconic puppets—including Punch and Judy, Oscar the Grouch, Lamb Chop and Lion King—will be on display to celebrate the history of puppetry in NYC. The exhibition is also part of Puppet Week NYC, featuring the International Puppet Fringe Festival, the world’s largest puppet event.

“There’s a reason that puppets like Lamb Chop are beloved not just by children but by all New Yorkers – they reflect the city’s culture, diversity, creativity, and humor,” said Monxo Lopez, curator of the exhibition and Mellon Foundation Fellow at Museum of the City of New York. “We can't wait to have Lamb Chop and all her friends in our gallery!”

If you want to see Lamb Chop and Mallory Lewis in person, you can register for the "Puppets of New York" opening celebration or check out puppetfringenyc.com.

Photograph: Asya Gorovits

