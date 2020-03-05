Follow love stories at this massive exhibit coming to a Brooklyn manufacturing building

If anything deserves a massive exhibition, it's love!

Open now through March 31, A Romantic Comedy, showcases 50 works by 28 international and local artists all about the ambiguities of romance—and it takes up 16,000 square feet inside a big Williamsburg office and manufacturing building called 25 Kent.

The show is curated by Sophia Sobers and Steven Pestana and told over three parts that create a narrative, pulling in topics like courtship, domesticity, online dating and workplace dynamics in a whimsical, fantastical (and sometimes confusing) way, without the Hollywood cliches.

Photograph: Andrew Allison

While you're there, make sure to find the following: Amanda Nedham's life-sized bathtub made of paper, a recreation of Paul Manafort's Brooklyn home foyer that's made with actual sales flyers left on his doorstep (all by Kyle Hittmeier), and Amanda Thackray's pinky-red mesh Caul Veil that echoes the webs we weave in our relationships.

The show's curators, Sobers and Pestana, have exhibited art for the Rubin Museum, the Knockdown Center, the Spring/Break Art Show, BRIC, the Museum of American Art and more. You can find out more at Wallplay.com.

A Romantic Comedy is at 25 Kent Avenue through March 31, Wednesdays through Sundays from 11am to 7pm.