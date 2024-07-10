Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

Foo Fighters at Citi Field: everything you need to know for the NYC show

Dave Grohl and company are coming to the city for their “Everything or Nothing At All” tour.

Written by
Molly Dubens
Contributor
Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters performing
Photograph: Shutterstock
Advertising

The Foo Fighters are back in New York for their “Everything or Nothing At All” tour. This will be their second summer in a row of touring, which last year was in the wake of their 11th album But Here We Are. The Citi Field baseball stadium will house this legendary band whose members consist of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee, and Josh Freese. The rock group will take to the stage this July and play their alternative grunge hearts out. 

RECOMMENDED: The best NYC concerts in July

When are the Foo Fighters coming to NYC? 

The rock ’n’ roll band is entering the big city not once but twice: Wednesday, July 17, and Friday, July 19. 

What time will the rock band grace the stage? 

The show is set to begin at 5:30pm (doors at 4pm), but the beginning time will be taken up by two openers. The Foo Fighters will then come on around the 7:30-8pm mark. The six-man band is renowned for their long concerts so the set could last up to and over two hours, might as well get your bucks worth!

Can I still get tickets? 

Yes! Fear not, there are still plenty of tickets up for grabs. Because of their doubleheader schedule there are a range of seats still available. 

Will the price break my bank? 

Citi Field has a whopping capacity of over 41,000 and so with all these different seats come varying price tags. The tickets have a starting charge of $80 and work their way up until around the $500 mark. The seats in the heavens are on the “cheaper” end and the standing General Admissions golden tickets reside on the opposite side. 

Who are the openers? 

The two NYC dates have different openers, so keep this in mind when choosing a day! On Wednesday the Foo Fighters will be accompanied by The Pretenders and Mammoth WVH. On Friday the stage will be graced by The Hives and Amyl and The Sniffers.

Will they play my favorite song? 

Well, hopefully seeing how long their set is. Although the official setlist will not be released before the concert, we can get the gist of it by looking at their previous shows, which went as follows:


All My Life 
No Son of Mine 
The Pretender 
Walk 
Times Like These 
Generator 
La Dee Da 
Breakout 
Stairway to Heaven / Sabotage / Blitzkrieg Bop / March of the Pigs 
My Hero 
The Sky Is a Neighborhood 
Learn to Fly 
Arlandria 
These Days 
Nothing At All 
This Is a Call 
Monkey Wrench 
Aurora 
Best of You 
The Teacher 
Everlong 


Good luck and if you can't catch them here worry not they will be traversing the States until late September.

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.