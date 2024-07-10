Foo Fighters at Citi Field: everything you need to know for the NYC show

The Foo Fighters are back in New York for their “Everything or Nothing At All” tour. This will be their second summer in a row of touring, which last year was in the wake of their 11th album But Here We Are. The Citi Field baseball stadium will house this legendary band whose members consist of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee, and Josh Freese. The rock group will take to the stage this July and play their alternative grunge hearts out.

When are the Foo Fighters coming to NYC?

The rock ’n’ roll band is entering the big city not once but twice: Wednesday, July 17, and Friday, July 19.

What time will the rock band grace the stage?

The show is set to begin at 5:30pm (doors at 4pm), but the beginning time will be taken up by two openers. The Foo Fighters will then come on around the 7:30-8pm mark. The six-man band is renowned for their long concerts so the set could last up to and over two hours, might as well get your bucks worth!

Can I still get tickets?

Yes! Fear not, there are still plenty of tickets up for grabs. Because of their doubleheader schedule there are a range of seats still available.

Will the price break my bank?

Citi Field has a whopping capacity of over 41,000 and so with all these different seats come varying price tags. The tickets have a starting charge of $80 and work their way up until around the $500 mark. The seats in the heavens are on the “cheaper” end and the standing General Admissions golden tickets reside on the opposite side.

Who are the openers?

The two NYC dates have different openers, so keep this in mind when choosing a day! On Wednesday the Foo Fighters will be accompanied by The Pretenders and Mammoth WVH. On Friday the stage will be graced by The Hives and Amyl and The Sniffers.

Will they play my favorite song?

Well, hopefully seeing how long their set is. Although the official setlist will not be released before the concert, we can get the gist of it by looking at their previous shows, which went as follows:



All My Life

No Son of Mine

The Pretender

Walk

Times Like These

Generator

La Dee Da

Breakout

Stairway to Heaven / Sabotage / Blitzkrieg Bop / March of the Pigs

My Hero

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Learn to Fly

Arlandria

These Days

Nothing At All

This Is a Call

Monkey Wrench

Aurora

Best of You

The Teacher

Everlong



Good luck and if you can't catch them here worry not they will be traversing the States until late September.