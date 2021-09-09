New York
Timeout

Terry and Yaki
Photograph: courtesy New York Food Truck Association

Food trucks will deliver free meals to Ida victims across NYC today

Each truck will give out about 1,000 portions.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105796570/image.jpg
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Tropical Depression Ida devastated neighborhoods across NYC last week, flooding residences and streets and forcing New Yorkers out of their homes.

Today, the city of New York is hoping to aid those affected by providing free meals from about four gourmet food trucks from noon to 6pm.

Westchester Burger Co., Souvlaki GR, Empire BBQ, Terry and Yaki will roll into devastated areas In the Bronx, Staten Island, Bushwick and Forest Hills with 1,000 free portions each.

  • Westchester Burger Co. (American food) will head to the intersection of Lafayette and East Tremont in the Bronx
  • Souvlaki GR (Greek food) will be at the intersection of Forest Avenue and Amity Place in Staten Island
  • Empire BBQ (classic barbecue) will be at the intersection of Evergreen Avenue and Cooper Street in Bushwick
  • Terry and Yaki (halal Asian food) will be at the intersection of Selfridge Street and Kessel Street in Forest Hills (Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to make an appearance here).

The effort is being led by the NYC Emergency Management Office and the New York Food Truck Association, who say that there's no need to prove you're an Ida victim. They'll be serving meals to those who live in these devastated communities regardless.

