Free movie nights at the Queens Drive-In is coming back on May 4!

These six films will be screening for free at the outdoor venue over the next few weeks.

If you had any doubts, it’s looking like we’re in for another summer full of plenty of fun options for catching a flick at a drive-in theater.

In addition to the returning Skyline Drive-In in Greenpoint, the Queens Drive-In—located on the grounds of the New York Hall of Science—will also be coming back for another consecutive year. Also returning? "Free Movie Nights at the Queens Drive-In" sponsored by the Queens Borough President’s Office.

“We’re not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, but that doesn’t mean we can’t safely enjoy evenings in Flushing Meadows Corona Park with our family, friends and neighbors. To that end, it is our honor to bring ‘Free Movie Nights at the Queens Drive-In’ back for a second year,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. “From kids flicks to cinematic classics, there is something for every family to enjoy on the big screen this spring.”

The series of six free screenings kicks off this weekend with a special showing of Star Wars on Star Wars Day 2021 (aka May the Fourth). In addition to Star Wars, the upcoming slate of films includes a wide range of offerings—from dramas to kid-friendly animated films. The series is being presented in partnership with Rooftop Films, the New York Hall of Science (NYSCI), Museum of the Moving Image, the Queens Night Market, NYC Parks and the New York City Comptroller.

Social distancing is required for the screenings and capacity is limited to 200 vehicles. Pre-registration for each free screening will open up two weeks prior to the showing at queensdrivein.com.

Check out the full list of upcoming free films below.

Tuesday, May 4: “Star Wars” (1977)

Wednesday, May 19: “Inside Out” (2015)

Wednesday, May 26: “Moonlight” (2016)

Wednesday, June 16: “Coming to America” (1988)*

Thursday, June 24: “Monsoon Wedding” (2001)*

Date TBA: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018)

Fill out our excellent (and extremely quick) Time Out Index survey right now, and have your voice heard.

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.