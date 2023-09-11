New York
Timeout

Vessel by Hudson Yards
Photograph: Shutterstock

Free outdoor movie screenings are returning to Hudson Yards this fall

Snuggle up and watch some of your favorite 2000s films.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
The movies we grew up with—from the early 2000s—will be shown on a massive, 30-foot-tall screen at Hudson Yards this fall—for free!

Backyard at Hudson Yards will showcase a selection of free outdoor film screenings presented by Wells Fargo, every Friday now through the end of October. This year, the films will all be romcoms and fantasy movies from the 2000s, such as Miss Congeniality, What A Girl Wants, Practical Magic (technically 1998) and Corpse Bride.

The screenings will be shown on a 30-foot screening, meaning everyone will have a good seat in the Public Square & Gardens

Here’s the screening schedule:

●  September 15th – Miss Congeniality

●  September 22nd – Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

●  September 29th – Crazy, Stupid Love

●  October 6th – What A Girl Wants

●  October 13th – Practical Magic

●  October 20th – The Witches

●  October 27th – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Movies begin at 6pm.

All screenings are free and seating is open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis. Complimentary blankets are available for Wells Fargo customers who want to snuggle up on September 15, October 13 and October 27. 

The movies can also be watched from Verano, the new outdoor casual Mexican restaurant in the Public Square & Gardens.

