Free shows are coming to Lincoln Center this spring

You won't need a ticket to see these amazing performances!

Lincoln Center is making it easier for more New Yorkers to see its incredible performing arts this spring.

Starting Sunday, February 27, there will be free performances, discussions and civic events inside the David Rubenstein Atrium as well as Choose-What-You-Pay ticketing for the new edition of Lincoln Center's American Songbook: "A World of Voices."

The free events will all take place at the David Rubenstein Atrium, including:

All of these events at the atrium are free—you just need to show up (with proof of vaccination) to Broadway, between 62nd and 63rd Street.

Lincoln Center is also offering choose-what-you-pay tickets to the return of its American Songbook: "A World of Voices," which showcases nine performers from Honduras, Mexico, India, Guinea, China, Sudan, Venezuela, Tunisia, and Guatemala whose respective heritages inform their creative expression whether it be through musical theater, pop, Western and Eastern classical, rock, jazz or folk.

This is the first time Lincoln Center is offering this kind of payment method—its goal is to explore new ticketing practices as a community to make performances more accessible to more people and to center equity and inclusion in every aspect, according to its website. That being said, there is a suggested ticket price of $35 (you can still pay more or less) and the minimum ticket price is $5.

There are other free programs at Lincoln Center, including Passport to the Arts, a program for children, teens and adults with disabilities and their families, and virtual Lincoln Center Moments for individuals with dementia and their caregivers with select Moments events in-person. There is also free programming through Lincoln Center Activate, which brings multidisciplinary artists and educators to the home via free virtual workshops and conversations.

This spring promises to be full of incredible experiences—and for free!