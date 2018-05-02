Free yoga classes on Bryant Park's lawn kick off this month

Many New Yorkers go to Bryant Park to relax and bask in the warm weather. But starting this month, you can utilize the green space as your go-to yoga studio. That’s right—the nearly 10-acre park hosts free outdoor yoga classes starting May 24.

If you wish to perfect your warrior pose (among others), sign up for an hour-long class led by professional instructors every Tuesday morning (10am to 11am) at Upper Terrace or Thursday evenings (6pm to 7pm) on the lawn. RSVPS are encouraged but not necessary.



This year’s sponsor is KeVita, a manufacturer of fermented probiotic and kombucha beverages. Also collaborating is Gaiam, a yoga, fitness and wellness brand, which has donated 1,200 yoga mats for participants to use throughout the season. Make sure to get there early as the mats are first come, first serve, but feel free to bring your own. In the past, the evening class has drawn more than 1,500 people during a single session, so get ready to join this yogi army!

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.