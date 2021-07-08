"Generation" star Chase Sui Wonders shares her favorite spots in NYC

If you're trying to get an authentic look at what it's like to be a teenager today from currently airing shows, there's a strong chance you'll quickly suffer from tonal whiplash. The fact holds true even if you narrow the criteria to ones that tell the stories of LGBTQ+ youth—from the dark noir of Euphoria to the witty conviviality of Sex Education or the brightly-lit wish-fulfillment of Love, Victor. Of the batch, there's a case to be made that HBO Max's Generation may offer one of most authentic snapshots, in no small part thanks to its uber-talented cast of up-and-comers.

Among those gifted actors is Chase Sui Wonders who plays the cool and confident Riley, an Orange County high schooler who hides deeper feelings of doubt and anxiety beneath her creative expression and photography skills. Before Generation's season finale, which is being released tonight, we caught up with the part-time NYC resident Wonders to get some of her favorite spots to hit up in NYC. Turns out, they're as cool as the characters she plays on screen.

Photograph by Warrick Page / HBO Max Chester posses for a photo, they buy ostrich food. (Warrick Page/HBO)

Sundaes and Cones (95 E. 10th St)



"The best ice cream in all of New York. You cannot prove me wrong. Get the cookies and cream or maybe even the sesame if you're feeling particularly wild. My giant family gets their ice cream cakes for every single person's birthday and it never gets old."

The Izakaya (326 E. 6th St)



"The mackerel falls right off the bone. Your waiter wears Bode and is probably a pro sk8er. The sake never stops flowing. This is my favorite Japanese restaurant in NYC."

Everyman Espresso (136 E 13th St)



"The perfect neighborhood coffee shop. There is a small theater in the back which makes it a fun clash of East Village power coffee meetings and reflective theater goers shuffling in and out periodically. Shout out to Sam Penix, one of the baristas there who also happens to be the most authentically jubilant man I've ever met."

Anthology Film Archive (32 2nd Ave)



"This little gem cave of the Lower East Side was opened by the filmmaker Jonas Mekas in the 70s and is my favorite place to watch offbeat films. It's such a special relic of a bygone New York art era."

Liedy Shore Inn (748 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island)



"Very worth the long trip on the Staten Island Ferry just to reach this weird little bar where there is live music constantly blasting. Hopefully, the Staten Island Pizza Rats (NYC's finest minor league baseball team) regain solvency so you can catch a game while you're out there."