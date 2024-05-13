New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
George Clooney in Good Night, and Good Luck
Photograph: Courtesy of the artistGeorge Clooney in Good Night, and Good Luck

George Clooney will make his Broadway debut next year

The actor will play newsman Edward R. Murrow in Good Night, and Good Luck.

Adam Feldman
Written by
Adam Feldman
Advertising

George Clooney will make his Broadway debut next spring in a world-premiere stage adaptation of his own 2005 film Good Night, and Good Luck, a portrait of the storied CBS journalist Edward R. Murrow, who helped turned the tide against McCarthyism in the 1950s. 

In the movie version—which was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director—Clooney played Murrow's colleague Fred Friendly. This time around, he will step into the lead role originated by David Strathairn. “I am honored, after all these years, to be coming back to the stage and especially to Broadway, the art form and the venue that every actor aspires to,” Clooney said. 

Clooney will cowrite the play with Grant Heslov, his screenwriting partner for the film. He will not, however, be directing the Broadway production; it will be helmed instead by David Cromer (The Band's Visit), one of the theater world's most reliably intelligent and insightful directors. “Edward R. Murrow operated from a kind of moral clarity that feels vanishingly rare in today’s media landscape," Cromer said. "There was an immediacy in those early live television broadcasts that today can only be effectively captured on stage, in front of a live audience." 

The film was released in black and white. The Broadway production will be in color.

Good Night, and Good Luck will open in Spring 2025 at one of the 17 Broadway theaters owned by the Shubert Organization. Additional details about the production have not yet been announced.

Good Night, and Good Luck poster
Art: Courtesy of the production

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.