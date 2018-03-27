Get clothes for just $1 at one of the best thrift stores in NYC next month

Much like Honey Boo Boo, “a dolla makes us holla” too. Most New Yorkers are easily excitable whenever a purchase (like a $1 slice of pizza) costs as little as a George Washington. Spoiler for folks not from here: That doesn’t happen very often.

That’s why when one of the best thrift stores in New York hosts its annual Earth Day sale, at which pre-worn duds are marked a buck apiece, we freak out. Bargain lovers and patrons of Buffalo Exchange, pencil this date in your calendar. The thrift chain’s $1 blowout returns Saturday, April 21.

As mentioned, the company offers a wide-selection of clothing and accessories for men and women and charges $1 per item. All the proceeds from the sale are donated to The 5 Gyres Institute in support of their efforts to save our oceans from harmful plastic. Since the brand launched this initiative more than 20 years ago, Buffalo Exchange has raised $613,800 for various charities and environmental causes.

We can think of a zillion good reasons why you should blow dough at this sale. Not only will you feel good about giving back, but you'll be helping the planet by shopping sustainably and smartly. (Your bank account will also thank you.) A few things to keep in mind: the sale is one-day only, it takes place at all Buffalo Exchange locations and it's cash-only. Also, make sure to bring your own reusable bag for your bounty. Save Mama Earth!

