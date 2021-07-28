New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Summer Streets
Courtesy NYC DOTSummer Streets

Get excited—Summer Streets is returning this August!

Park Ave. will be vehicle-free for pedestrians and cyclists

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

New Yorkers have enjoyed Open Streets since 2020 made the expansion of public space ever so necessary, and now another outdoor tradition is returning to the streets of New York this summer. Summer Streets, the annual festival that takes vehicles off the streets and lets New Yorkers live their best lives in the lanes, is returning August 7 and 14!

The Manhattan-based festival will run on Park Avenue, all the way south at the Brooklyn Bridge up through Central Park. 

Nearly seven miles of NYC’s streets will be open for people to play, run, walk, and bike along Park Avenue and its connecting streets on these two Saturdays. The event is perfect for those who don’t like riding in traffic, and want to rent a Citibike or hop on a skateboard to explore the city from a new perspective 

To add to the spectacle, NYC DOT hosts free public art installations, outdoor performances and activities at four Rest Stops along the route. While programming is still being finalized, you can bookmark the rest stops at:

  • Uptown Rest Stop: 51st Street and Park Avenue
  • Midtown Rest Stop: 26th/27th Streets and Park Avenue
  • Astor Place Rest Stop: Astor Place and Lafayette Street
  • Foley Square Rest Stop: Duane Street and Centre Street

In 2019, nearly 300,000 people enjoyed the open streets. Summer Streets was cancelled in 2020. Due to New York’s new open restaurants setup, many eateries will also be open along the route. For a full list of open restaurants along the route, visit the NYC DOT guide.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Summer

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Site map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.