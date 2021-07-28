Get excited—Summer Streets is returning this August!

New Yorkers have enjoyed Open Streets since 2020 made the expansion of public space ever so necessary, and now another outdoor tradition is returning to the streets of New York this summer. Summer Streets, the annual festival that takes vehicles off the streets and lets New Yorkers live their best lives in the lanes, is returning August 7 and 14!

The Manhattan-based festival will run on Park Avenue, all the way south at the Brooklyn Bridge up through Central Park.

Nearly seven miles of NYC’s streets will be open for people to play, run, walk, and bike along Park Avenue and its connecting streets on these two Saturdays. The event is perfect for those who don’t like riding in traffic, and want to rent a Citibike or hop on a skateboard to explore the city from a new perspective

To add to the spectacle, NYC DOT hosts free public art installations, outdoor performances and activities at four Rest Stops along the route. While programming is still being finalized, you can bookmark the rest stops at:

Uptown Rest Stop: 51st Street and Park Avenue

Midtown Rest Stop: 26th/27th Streets and Park Avenue

Astor Place Rest Stop: Astor Place and Lafayette Street

Foley Square Rest Stop: Duane Street and Centre Street

In 2019, nearly 300,000 people enjoyed the open streets. Summer Streets was cancelled in 2020. Due to New York’s new open restaurants setup, many eateries will also be open along the route. For a full list of open restaurants along the route, visit the NYC DOT guide.