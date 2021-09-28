Get free pasta today from Call Me Pasta!

Pasta is always a good idea, especially when it's free!

In honor of the cooler weather and many New Yorker's returns to their downtown offices fast-casual Italian restaurant, Call Me Pasta will offer a little boost today, September 28, with complimentary hearty pasta dishes to get you through that mid-week slump. Yes, it's only Tuesday, but glossy carbs are calling.

Today, guests who visit Call Me Pasta’s FiDi location at 241 Pearl St, between 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. will be treated to a complimentary portion of Cacio E Pepe, rigatoni alla vodka, or fettuccine alfredo.

Call Me Pasta is a new pasta experience designed by the team behind A Pasta Bar. The pastas are handmade in-house and the brand's cacio e pepe swag is truly enviable. They offer an a la carte menu and weekly pasta specials. Customers can also build and customize their meal from start to finish, choosing everything from the style of pasta, the protein, veggies and the sauce. You can also boost your portion, add extra sauce, fresh mozzarella, bread and more -- it's like having a personal Italian chef, but for meals under $15 that you can grab and take back to the office or the comfort of your couch.

Call Me Pasta has another location in Midtown, located inside Urbanspace (152 W 52nd St), though this restaurant will not be participating in today's deal.

If you miss out on the free pasta today, don't fret: October is National Pasta Month, and October 17 is National Pasta Day, so we're anticipating plenty of noodle-centric specials and celebrations to come.