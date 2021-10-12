Get free pastries for going back to the office

Commuting can be a drag, and that's partially why midtown is full of treats (and lots of caffeine stops) to make those long days at the office better.

While many office workers have spent the past year and a half Zooming in remotely, with the imminent return of professionals to empty skyscrapers, some midtown businesses want to help make the transition as sweet as possible, especially with the culinary landscape surrounding Times Square shifting so much since the start of the pandemic.

One such business is the iconic Parisian bakery Marvelous by Fred (aka Aux Merveilleux de Fred), which just opened its new NYC flagship store in midtown at 1001 Sixth Ave.

Starting Monday, October 18, the patisserie will be offering complimentary breakfast pastries to welcome back midtown workers! And yes, be like the French and take an extended break with a complimentary breakfast basket full of artisan croissants and brioches, all baked in-house.

You could share and be the most popular person in your company, or just hoard them, because, well, work is long.

To claim your free treats, pre-order the "complimentary breakfast basket" online. You can also add on a "fresh out of the oven" option (for an additional cost) which includes whatever marvelous, buttery pastry just popped out of Fred's constantly running bakery. Add on a sandwich for lunch, or an entire platter (vegetarian options available) to keep up your in-office popularity.

Both pickup and delivery are available, from 8:30am-7pm. on weekdays, but if you stop into the bakery, not only are you treated to some truly incredible smells, you can also add on some caffeine or hot chocolate. Ooh la la!