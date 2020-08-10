Get ready for a deluge of rain and thunderstorms in NYC this week

You may want to rethink your outdoor summer plans for this week—New York City is getting a deluge of rain and thunderstorms every day for the next week.

That's right, there's going to be at least a 20 percent chance of rain, if not more, every day between Tuesday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

In fact, for most days—Tuesday through Thursday—thunderstorms are expected. This weekend will be rainy with a 50 percent chance of rain on Friday, a 40 percent chance of rain on Saturday and a 30 percent chance on Sunday.

The rain doesn't even mean a drop in temperatures, either. Each day this week will see highs in the upper 80s, so expect the great outdoors to feel like a sauna. There's even a heat advisory in effect today through Wednesday—the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel like it's between 95 and 99 degrees, the NWS says.

Welcome to the dog days of summer.

