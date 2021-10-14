Get unlimited pizza in Brooklyn Bridge Park this Sunday!

In 2021, Slice Out Hunger is bringing the pizza party to the pier.

One of New York's best pizza events is back! Slice Out Hunger will host Pizza on the Pier at Fornino Brooklyn Bridge Park on Sunday, October 17.

This annual event, which raises money for The Campaign Against Hunger via endless slices from New York's top pizzerias, has been reimagined for the pandemic era and will take place completely outside.

RECOMMENDED: Fornino is now available at the top of Brooklyn Bridge Park

This year, dozens of NYC’s top pizza makers will come together to fight food insecurity on Sunday, October 17 at Fornino Pier 6 in Brooklyn Bridge Park. A limited number of tickets are currently on sale for three separate 90-minute sessions, each of which will feature a different set of pizza makers.

All proceeds raised at the event will benefit The Campaign Against Hunger, a Brooklyn-based nonprofit that works to empower those in need to lead healthier, self-sufficient lives by increasing access to safe, nutritious food and resources.

Slice Out Hunger is a volunteer-driven nonprofit that runs pizza-related campaigns and events in support of hunger relief programs around the U.S.

“Pizza has this incredible power to bring people together and we’re excited to see that in action with this event,” says Slice Out Hunger founder and director Scott Wiener.

Rather than serving as a platform for different pizzerias, Slice Out Hunger focuses more on the pizza makers themselves. Pizzaiolos work together, making this year's Pizza on the Pier more of a "culinary jam session" than a traditional food festival. Attendees can expect a variety of pizzas, all baked fresh on-site in four wood-fired brick ovens. A ticket grants access to unlimited pizza, Coca-cola products, plus live pizza-making lessons.

The roster of participating pizza makers continues growing, but so far includes Michael Ayoub (Fornino), Domenico Tolomeo (Zazzy’s), Frank Pinello (Best Pizza), Roberto Caporuscio (Keste), Giulio Adriani (Forcella), Luca Arrigoni (Sottocasa), Maggie Demarco (Di Fara), Giovanni Cesarano (King Umberto), Toni Senecal (Croton Tapsmith), Justin Bazdarich (Speedy Romeo), Nino Coniglio (Williamsburg Pizza), Gabriele Lamonaca (Unregular Pizza), Miriam Weiskind (The Za Report) and more.