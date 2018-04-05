Giant stilettos have taken over the new shoe floor at Bloomingdale’s

Shoe shopping is always a good idea, but a certain department store is giving us more reasons to update our kicks for spring. Bloomingdale’s 59th Street debuted a brand-spankin’-new shoe section this week, and it’s not only massive but gorgeous.

The fifth-floor footwear emporium, spanning more than 26,000 square feet, includes styles from new brands as well as exclusives you’ll only find at the 59th Street flagship. In addition to the store’s luxury and contemporary shoe collections, you’ll find styles from nine well-known designers such as Jimmy Choo and Christian Dior. Each luxury designer has a uniquely-designed display area that captures their essence.

Another major draw? The floor is home to a few giant stilettos created by NYC artists for your photo-taking pleasure. A few convenient additions such as a shoe customization section and cobbler services make this floor perfect for shoe lovers.

If the products and the larger-than-life stiletto sculptures aren't enough to entice you, events like a meet-and-greet with Sarah Jessica Parker in honor of her new SJP line on April 7 certainly will.

Photograph: Courtesy Benjamin Lozovsky

Photograph: Courtesy Benjamin Lozovsky

Photograph: Courtesy Benjamin Lozovsky

Photograph: Courtesy Benjamin Lozovsky

Photograph: Courtesy Benjamin Lozovsky

Photograph: Courtesy Benjamin Lozovsky

Vote for your favorite NYC venues in Time Out’s 2018 Love New York Awards