Gigantic dog statues have been installed in the Garment District

They're four times the size of the actual breeds.

NYC has gone to the dogs.

Gigantic dog sculptures made from recycled materials have been installed on Broadway as part of the Garment District Alliance's public art program.

The installation called Doggy Bags, is comprised of six huge dogs: Maisy, a pug; Stanley, a basset hound; Spicy, a chihuahua; Harriet, an English bulldog; Gomer, a bull mastiff; and Daphne, a vizsla.

New York artist Will Kurtz used recycled single-use plastic bags (remember that ban from earlier this year?) and duct tape placed on steel armatures to create the dogs, which are four times bigger than the breeds' actual sizes. Each sculpture has its own unique characteristics and personality based on the breed of dog.

A bonus to the installation is a "bark run" for actual dogs and their owners between 40th and 41st streets.

"As we welcome New Yorkers back to the neighborhood, we’re proud to showcase Will Kurtz’s colorful, unique dog sculptures through the Garment District Space for Public Art program," said Barbara A. Blair, president of the Garment District Alliance. "We know these beautiful sculptures — made with all recycled materials — will bring positivity, comfort and joy among visitors, and we encourage all to stop by and enjoy the exhibition this fall."

They can be found on Broadway in the Garment District between 38th and 40th streets through November 20.

