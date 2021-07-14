Riding around the city in a motorcycle sidecar sounds like something you’d only see in an old gangster movie or the Batman television series from the ‘60s, but you can now incorporate that throwback experience into your present-day NYC life. (Sorry, no pinstripe suits or superhero powers included.)

Dapper Tours is a local tour service that provides guided tours of Gotham from an old-timey sidecar. The vehicle in question is, in fact, a vintage Ural motorcycle, a model that has a fascinating history involving reverse-engineering by Russians in the 1940s. The company now manufactures rides for civilians and is one of the world’s leading purveyors of sidecar motorcycles. The world’s leading purveyor of sidecar cocktails, however, remains any bar we’re at on a Saturday night.

A ride on one of the motorcycles will normally set you back $269–$779 depending on the length of your ride and your itinerary. But let’s get real, this is probably something that you’d pull the trigger on when you have someone visiting from out of town. Luckily, the Financial District hotel Gild Hall has just announced a super luxe amenity for guests where they can book an hour-long ride on a sidecar (for one or two people) for a discounted rate of $179. So if you or someone you know is visiting NYC soon, you may want to take advantage of that!



You can find out more information on Dapper Tours’ guided rides, complete with a knowledgeable “Sidecarist” to provide plenty of fun facts here. More information, and reservations, for Gild Hall can be found here.