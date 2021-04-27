New York
Timeout

Gitano Garden of Love
Photograph: Courtesy Gitano

Gitano is back with an outdoor mezcal bar that'll transport you to the tropical jungles of Tulum

By
Shaye Weaver
A lush, tropical oasis awaits you in Soho at Gitano's Garden of Love.

Opening on Thursday, the Garden of Love brings back its massive Mezcal bar with views of the Freedom Tower and the downtown NYC skyline and gorgeous greenery that will make you feel transported to Tulum, Mexico. 

gitano's garden of love
Photograph: Courtesy Grupo Gitano

Now in its fourth summer, the bar and restaurant will again span the same 24,000-square-foot city block with 30-foot palm trees, tropical plants, twin pergola dining decks, an open fire kitchen and a reflecting/meditation pond. Guests will get to enjoy the space with a stream of gypsy-disco music, entertainment and art.

It's truly an escape from the hustle and bustle of NYC life—the only signs of city life are the skyscrapers far off in the sky—and it has the casual elegance of a posh resort in Mexico.

gitano's garden of love
Photograph: Courtesy Grupo Gitano
gitano's garden of love
Photograph: Courtesy Grupo Gitano

Not only that, it boasts an authentic menu.

Executive Chef Antonio Maldonaldo's menu this year includes Mezcal-focused cocktails and modern Mexican dishes cooked in a wood-burning oven and open-fire grill, including the tuna tostada, truffle tlayuda, grilled chicken pastor, watermelon salad and more.

Preview reservations are open now at sevenrooms.com.

gitano's garden of love
Photograph: Grupo Gitano
gitano's garden of love
Photograph: Courtesy Grupo Gitano

Gitano's Garden of Love opens on Thursday at 76 Varick Street. 

