Global Citizen Festival NYC: How to get tickets and 2023’s lineup

One of Central Park’s greatest events is returning this September—and you don’t want to miss it.

Since 2012, Global Citizen Festival has gathered tens of thousands of music lovers on the Great Lawn to listen to live music and raise consciousness and funds for charitable causes. With a fresh lineup and donations to be directed to help defeat poverty, protect the planet and establish equity for all, you won’t want to miss this event.

What is Global Citizen Festival?

Global Citizen Festival is an annual music festival in Central Park. Tickets can be earned by attendees, aka Global Citizens, who help with advocacy work via voting, signing petitions, sending messages and more to government leaders, businesses, philanthropists, artists, and other citizens. Global Citizen shares funds around the world and has the mission of eliminating extreme poverty.

Where is it?

Global Citizen Festival takes place in New York City's Central Park. The stage is on the Great Lawn in the center of the park, parallel to 79th - 85th Streets on the East and West sides.

When is Global Citizen Festival 2023?

Global Citizen Festival 2023 is scheduled for Saturday, September 23, 2023. The gates at Central Park will open at 2pm and the show will start around 4pm.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets to Global Citizen Festival are earned by taking action on the Global Citizen app or the Global Citizen website. With each action you take, you earn points to go towards entries into the draw for Festival tickets. There will be five draws between July 11 and September 19. Each draw requires 60 points to enter and can be entered multiple times. All tickets are general admission.

What about VIP tickets?

VIP tickets can also be purchased for the Global Citizen Festival via Ticketmaster. VIP tickets are $199 for Global VIP or $250 for Citi Premium VIP, which has a reserved section closest to the stage.

What’s this year’s lineup?

This year’s Global Citizen Festival lineup showcases Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray, and Stray Kids.

How long is Global Citizen Festival?

Global Citizen Festival is a one-day festival. The gates to the festival will close around 8 pm and the show ends around 10pm.