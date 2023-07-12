This is what ‘90s nightlife was like.

Oh, snap! The '90s have returned to the Meatpacking District.

On Monday evenings, between July 17 to August 14, the Center for Art, Research and Alliances (CARA) is going back in time and transforming into a '90s nightclub with its "Cooler Night" series. Engage in free events featuring experimental sonic and visual programming by members of the LGBTQ+ community while celebrating the Meatpacking District’s totally rad '90s nightlife and arts scene.

The CARA’s Cooler Nights series is an adaptation of the famed “Monday Nite” events put on from 1993 to 2001 at The Cooler, one of the Meatpacking District’s most iconic nightclubs in the ’90s. The events became an important part of the local arts scene, attracting prominent artists and musicians along with the likes of Amiri Baraka, Debbie Harry, Peaches and Christian Marclay.

Photo: By Todd Oebel

Today’s iteration of the '90s series is a collaboration between CARA and Gavilán Rayna Russom—a regular at the original Monday Nite events, past member of LCD Soundsystem and founder of the trans record label Voluminous Arts. Cooler Nights aims to honor the legacy of the former Meatpacking District neighborhood and event space by highlighting the work of trans, queer and gender non-conforming contemporary artists.

The first event of the Cooler Nights series will kick off with a screening of the sci-fi/horror totalitarian film Wolf Chalet (1987) and will be followed by film-based performances from artist Gyna Bootleg and sound selector Naija Couture. The event will run from 7pm to 11pm at the CARA and is free for all to attend.

Can’t get enough of the '90s? Check out the rest of the Cooler Nights schedule and special guests: