Go to an art exhibit centered around the notorious celebrity smokers at the Met Gala

You may remember Brooklyn's THNK 1994 as the DIY, Kickstarter-funded apartment museum that has immortalized the legacies of Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, Nicole Richie's 2007 Memorial Day Barbecue party, and—most presciently—Tonya Harding.

This time, museum heads (and roommates) Matt Harkins and Viviana Rosales Olen are taking their curated obsession with pop culture trash to the next level, with three new exhibitions opening this spring.

From March 24 through April 8, view original artworks of Cher, Naomi Campbell, Stevie Nicks and other lunar-powered divas at “The Moon is a Planet, Darling,” inspired by Isaac Mizrahi's infamous planetary discourse on QVC channel.

Then, the duo celebrates the backstage shenanigans of 2017's Met Gala at “Celebrities Smoking in the Bathroom at the Gala,” featuring pieces inspired by the bravery of Rita Ora, Dakota Johnson and Anna Wintour.

And the pies de resistance arrives on May 18 with “David's Dead: A Celebration of Tiffany Pollard,” which honors New York's iconic, seven-minute-long meltdown on Celebrity Big Brother: UK. There will be multiple pieces immortalizing the queen of reality TV's greatest moments.

Throughout the spring, THNK 1994 will host panels, dance parties and fashion shows, and is selling exhibition T-shirts to keep the operation going. Exhibitions are open Fridays through Sundays from noon–7pm at 1436 Atlantic Ave in Crown Heights. You can learn more at the THNK 1994 site.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.