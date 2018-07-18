Governor Cuomo declares an official Billy Joel Day in New York

Sing us a song you're a... government-recognized day of celebration?

Today Governor Cuomo officially announced that July 18, 2018 is Billy Joel Day in the state of New York. (Just check out this fancy proclamation that looks like a prop from Hamilton!) Cuomo bestowed the honor on Joel to commemorate his 100th performance at Madison Square Garden, where his personal piano will be displayed. He first performed there in 1978.

"Billy Joel is not only one of the greatest entertainers of our time, but also a leading advocate for protecting the environment, honoring first responders and improving the lives of New Yorkers," Governor Cuomo said. "I am proud to proclaim Billy Joel Day to congratulate Billy on this milestone, and I look forward to seeing him perform for many years to come."

Joel, who is a six-time Grammy winner, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member and the cause for regular outbursts of singalongs in bars across the nation, joins good company in those who have also been awarded honorary days of their own in New York, including Rosa Parks, Susan B. Anthony and Thurgood Marshall.

Well Billy, we didn't start the fire, but we're still happy for you. We love you just the way you are, and this certainly put us in a New York State of Mind. Excuse me, I need to go see about an uptown girl.

