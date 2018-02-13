  • News
Governor Cuomo got a goddamn puppy, and it won’t stop peeing inside the Executive Mansion

By Clayton Guse Posted: Tuesday February 13 2018, 1:07pm

Photograph: Courtesy Governor Cuomo's office/Mike Groll

During a press conference at the Executive Mansion in Albany on Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo introduced the newest member of his administration: a goddamn puppy

The little fella’s name is Captain and is a mix of Siberian husky, German shepherd and “a little malamute.” Cuomo claims that his daughters “had to have a puppy” but noted that they were nowhere to be found during the announcement. While adorable, the 14-week-old mammal is a handful—the governor quipped that he “will only urinate indoors,” which must be just great for the mansion’s cleaning staff. “He keeps me up all night, that dog,” Cuomo said.

The governor’s press office was so excited by Captain’s appearance at the press conference that it sent out an official press release on Tuesday morning. It’s great fodder for Cuomo, who is widely expected to run for president in 2020. 

And if you happen to dislike Cuomo’s tenure as governor, just remember that there is now a small animal peeing all over his home. 

Staff writer
By Clayton Guse

Clayton is a digital editor for Time Out New York. He has an overwhelming love for south-facing windows and bicycles. Follow him on Twitter @ClaytonGuse.

