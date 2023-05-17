Governors Island’s swanky glamping is back for the summer

One of New York’s most unique outdoor experiences is back for its sixth summer.

Collective Governors Island, a luxury outdoor destination with freestanding accommodations, is now open for overnight glamping and dining experiences.

Set within a 173-acre sprawling green space surrounded by views of the Statue of Liberty, the Manhattan skyline and, you know, nature, Collective Governors Island is created to be an oasis just 8 minutes by ferry from Manhattan and a 5-minute ferry from Brooklyn.

On island, guest experiences include self-guided tours on a two-wheel cruiser, hiking trails, public art installations, historical buildings and monuments to explore, New York’s longest slide, lawn and board games, daily yoga, and more. Varying by day, planned on-retreat activities include spirit, wine and beer tastings, campfire cobbler, live musical performances, morning hikes, HIIT classes, and charcuterie board crafting.

QC NY, an immersive European Spa that opened just last year, is nearby the tents for a full-on getaway experience.

Three classic options are available to overnight guests, with tent accommodations rivaling many New York City studio apartments (and some tents even have air conditioning!). Journey+ Tents, are strategically positioned for sunset watching and start at $229 per night. The accommodation is designed for families with either a king bed or double bed configuration, plus two-bed add-on tents. For a more upscale outdoorsy vibe, Summit Tents start at $429 and feature private en suite bathrooms and supreme island views. Outlook Shelters, $639 a night, are temperature-controlled dwellings framed by two private terraces and an incredible view of the Statue of Liberty.

We stayed overnight last year and it was incredible to wake up to Lady Liberty in the glowing sunrise.

Later this summer, Collective Governors Island will introduce four new luxe accommodations, including the Summit Tent King, Outlook Villa King, Outlet Shelter King, and Outlook Liberty Suite.

Reservations are now bookable online. While you're out there, be sure to check out the island's seasonal sheep landscaping crew.