Gramercy Tavern's Greenmarket Lunch is back!

The long lunch is back in Manhattan (if you're not up to speed, tell your boss) and a beloved restaurant is giving us reason to splurge on a multi-hour lunch break.

The dining room at Gramercy Tavern is officially back open for lunch. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Flatiron restaurant is serving its signature Greenmarket Lunch, a three course, $72 prix fixe menu designed to animate the Union Square Greenmarket produce currently in season.

The Greenmarket Lunch menu changes with product ripeness and availability, but the triumphant return menu truly encapsulates summer's bounty. Each course of the tasting menu offers a choice of three dishes such as tomatoes and plums with cashews and ricotta or chilled cucumber soup with kohlrabi and cilantro for appetizers; poached lobster and corn agnolotti, marinated and grilled eggplant with wood-fired vegetables, or Snowdance chicken with sungold tomatoes and pole beans for entrees. For dessert, the strawberries and cream with cream cheese mousse, angel food cake and earthy sorrel ice promises to be super refreshing.

Lunch reservations run from 11:30am–2:30pm on Mondays through Fridays and can be made on Resy . Service can be efficient and prompt if you want to sneak in between Zoom meetings, or more leisurely and extended if you're planning to order a few glasses of Chardonnay and linger of an espresso.

Should you prefer a more casual, but still elevated, experience, The Garden i.e. the outdoor sidewalk dining at Gramercy Tavern is open for ala carte lunches and accepts walk ins. A full menu and an extensive dessert menu are offered, and guests are welcome to sit for a whole meal or just a cocktail and a bite.