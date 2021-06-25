New York
Timeout

Dan Pelosi and Edy Massih outside Edy's Grocer in Greenpoint
Dan Pelosi and Edy Massih outside Edy's Grocer in Greenpoint

Grossy Pelosi is popping up at Edy's Grocer just in time for Pride

The Instagram sensation is coming to Greenpoint

By Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
If you're ready to bring your quarantine obsessions out into the real world, look no further than Greenpoint this Saturday.

Dan Pelosi, the pasta-loving food personality and cooking instructor behind the popular Instagram account @GrossyPelosi, is collaborating with Edy's Grocer's Edy Massih for a one-day pasta pop-up. The special menu will feature a unique Lebanese and Italian pasta salad, combining both chefs' heritages for a truly collaborative dish.

The Pesto Tahini Pasta Salad is made with orzo tossed with Genoa salami, heirloom cherry tomato, artichoke hearts, fresh mozzarella, kalamata olives, Persian cucumber, and brined chickpeas. It's finished with a basil pesto tahini dressing and dukkah. A vegetarian version will also be available. Small portions will go for $10, with a large size for $18. In honor of Pride weekend, a portion of proceeds will be donated to SAGE USA, with helps support LGBTQ elders through advocacy and access to essential services. 

In addition to the special menu item, Pelosi will be vending limited edition Pride swag at the pop-up. His signature "This Too Shall Pasta" tanks and tees, tie dyed by local artist Phil Rosario, will vend for $50. All proceeds from this exclusive merch will be donated to SAGE. Pelosi's collaboration bucket hats and baseball caps with Project Paulie will also be for sale on site. 

Edy's Grocer opened last summer, after Massih took over the corner store that formerly housed his local Polish deli. Since, Massih has honored the Polish heritage by serving classic Polish menu items, alongside Lebanese specialties and groceries. The space has also hosted several weekend pop-up collaborations with guest chefs, including James Park (of @jamesyworldfame), Danielle Sepsy, Woldy Kusina, and more Instagram food celebrities. 

