H&H Bagels is finally returning to the Upper West Side

A Manhattan institution has returned home!

H&H Bagels, one of the city's most beloved bagel shops, is making its triumphant return to the Upper West Side. A local favorite since 1972, H&H closed its original Upper West Side shop in 2011, despite its popularity. Famous from an iconic Seinfeld episode and local schmear acclaim alike, the 50-year-old bagel spot is back in action.

The new and improved H&H Bagels at 526 Columbus Avenue is just five blocks from the original location, and is housed in a brand new remodeled and renovated restaurant. The menu includes all the classic bagel flavors (many available in flat or mini renditions) and flavored cream cheeses like walnut raisin and jalapeno. An online ordering system lets you customize each order, whether you want your bagel scooped, extra toasted, light on spread or beyond. Several types of eggs sandwiches, smoked fish sandwiches, deli sandwiches and more are on the menu, along with classic New York Jewish bakery items like black and white cookies, babka and rugelach.

H&H Bagels has locally expanded its presence in recent years with new locations in high traffic areas including JFK Airport, LaGuardia Airport, and most recently, Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station. An Upper East Side location is also now open, and the brand announced franchise plans to expand its fast-casual bagel concept into the top 50 U.S. metro markets. New York City bagels outside the tristate area? We'll believe it when we see it. H&H Bagels also ships nationwide.