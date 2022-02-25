Heads up, the L Train won't be running this weekend

The MTA has gifted New Yorkers with a good excuse to stay in this weekend: The L train won't be running between Eighth Avenue and Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs this weekend. That is, the train won't be going across any part of Manhattan or under the East River to Williamsburg and Bushwick. (L trains will still run between Canarsie and Myrtle-Wyckoff.)

Suspended service kicks of Friday, February 25 at 11:30pm.

In Brooklyn, free shuttle buses run along two routes: Between Lorimer St and Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs and a loop shuttle stopping at Lorimer St., Bedford Ave., Marcy Ave. (J and M train stop) , Hewes St. (J and M stop) and the Broadway G station.

In Manhattan, the M14 bus is the suggested transportation alternative to move eastward and westward on 14th St.

This service change is due to track maintenance, station improvements and repairs. It will end on Monday, February 28, at 5am just in time for the morning commute.

There are several other minor planned service changes going on this weekend, but none that should restrict travel between boroughs.

In a win for Brooklyn straphangers, there is absolutely no planned change to the G train this weekend, though the India St. ferry stop in Greenpoint is still out of commission. This may be a good weekend to stay on your local side of the East River.