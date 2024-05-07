Here are all the free shows and programs taking place on Governors Island this summer

After plenty of false starts, it’s finally getting warmer, which means we can actually count on being outside.

If you’re looking to maximize the good weather, look no further: Governors Island Arts just announced its robust schedule of free programming for the spring and summer season, which includes world-class public art, performances, environmental education courses and more.

RECOMMENDED: Here’s how to spend a day on Governors Island

Among this year’s new offerings is a series called “Interventions” featuring local and international artists who work with the elements to create art that can be sustained outdoors. Performances will include an open rehearsal by Dance Heginbotham on June 7 and 8 and another show by Rena Anakwe on July 19 and 20.

The organization also makes it a point to bring together initiatives from all across the country. This year you’ll find curations by 28 non-profit organizations that will take over the space at two historic houses on the island, Nolan Park and Colonels Row.

Among many others, expect to see representatives from the American Indian Community House, which promotes the visibility and well-being of the American Indian community; the Bronx Council of the Arts, which will display works by five Bronx-based artists; the New York Latin American Art Triennial, which will highlight printmakers and writers from the Dominican Republic; the Taiwanese American Arts Council; and many others. The exhibitions will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 5pm through the end of October.

There's more: on May 18, Third Saturday will feature Fogo Azul, an all-women, trans and non-binary Brazilian Samba reggae drum line; Rueda de Oro, an Afro-Indigenous collective that celebrates traditional rhythms, and other music-forward enterprises.

On August 16-19, the island will celebrate House Fest, which will feature performances by Eliana Colachis Glass, a singer, pianist and visual artist, and Eli Fola, a Nigerian American saxophonist, DJ and producer.

“The burgeoning arts and culture scene that has grown on Governors Island during the past few years has become the home to some of the most anticipated exhibitions and performances not only in New York City but across the world, and this year is no exception,” said Lauren Haynes, the Head Curator and Vice President for Arts and Culture at Governors Island Arts, in an official statement. “We encourage art lovers from all walks of life to visit Governors Island this season and take in the many varied programs and exhibits on offer from our numerous cultural partners.”

To learn more about the programming and updated schedules, visit Governors Island Arts’ website.