Here are all the Open Streets in NYC right now

One of our favorite things about New York City summers involves its Open Street program, when some of the most iconic streets close to cars and become urban paradises for pedestrians and cyclists alike.

Every year, dozens of areas are either fully or partially shut for a set window of hours weekly.

Before we get into the specifics closures, we want to make sure you don’t confuse the Open Streets program with the (just as exciting) Summer Streets program, although the two sometimes overlap. Summer Street closures tend to occur during a couple designated days versus the weeks or even months that Open Streets involves.

Here are some of our favorite Open Streets options this year, and when you can expect them to kick off.

The Bronx

Decatur Avenue

Decatur Avenue will be closed from East 194 Street to East 195 Street on Mondays from 10am to 4:30pm; Thursdays from 10am to 4:30pm; and Fridays from 10am to 4:30pm.

Grand Avenue

Grand Avenue will be closed between West Burnside Avenue and West Tremont Avenue on Fridays from 12:30pm until 4pm.

Jennings Street

Jennings Street will be closed from Prospect Avenue to Chisholm Street on Mondays from 11am until 7pm; Tuesdays from 11am until 7pm; Wednesdays from 11am until 7pm; Thursdays from 11am until 7pm; Fridays from 11am until 7pm; and Saturdays from 1pm until 7pm.

Brooklyn

5th Avenue

5th Avenue in Park Slope will be closed from President Street to 2nd Street on Saturdays from 11am until 10pm.

Chauncey Street

Chauncey Street will be closed for a stretch in Bed-Stuy from Howard Avenue to Saratoga Avenue on Saturdays from 10am to 6pm.

Graham Avenue

Graham Avenue in Williamsburg will be closed from Scholes Street to Meserole Street on Saturdays from 11am to 12am; and Sundays from 11am to 12am.

Hoyt Street

Hoyt Street in Downtown Brooklyn will be closed between Atlantic Avenue and State Street on Fridays from 4pm to 11pm; Saturdays from 12pm to 11pm; and Sundays from 12 pm to 11am.

Willoughby Avenue

Willoughby Avenue in Fort Greene is partially closing between Washington Park and Washington Avenue every day of the week from 8am until 8pm.

Manhattan

Amsterdam Avenue

Amsterdam Avenue in Harlem is offering two closures: one between Cathedral Parkway and West 111 Street Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-12am and another between West 106 Street and Cathedral Parkway on Saturdays and Sundays from 11am until 7pm.

Bleecker Street

Bleecker Street in Greenwich Village is closing between Mott Street and Bowery on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between 5pm and 11pm and Saturdays and Sundays between 11am and 11pm.

Bond Street

View this post on Instagram

The iconic cobblestone Bond Street in Greenwich Village is closed between Lafayette Street and Bowery from Monday through Friday from 4:30pm to 11pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10am until 11pm.

Canal Street

Canal will be closed from Essex Street to Orchard Street on Mondays through Fridays from 3pm until 11pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 3pm until 11pm.

East 73 Street

This Upper East Side Street will be closed between Lexington Avenue and Park Avenue Mondays through Friday from 9am until 2pm.

Orchard Street

Orchard Street in the Lower East Side is closing from Grand Street to Delancey Street Sundays through Wednesdays from 12pm to 9pm and Thursdays through Saturdays from 12pm to 10pm.

Spring Street

Spring Street in SoHo will be closed between Thompson Street and West Broadway on Sundays through Wednesdays from 10am until 10pm and Thursdays through Saturdays from 10am until 11pm.

St Marks Place

The beloved street in the East Village is closing between First Avenue and Avenue A on Fridays from 4:30pm until 11pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30am until 11pm and 10pm, respectively.

Queens

23rd Street

23rd Street in Astoria will be closed between Newton Avenue and Astoria Boulevard on Mondays through Fridays from 10am to 2:30pm.

34th Avenue

34th Avenue in Jackson Heights will be closed between 69th Street and Junction Boulevard on Mondays through Sundays from 7am until 8pm.

Woodside Avenue

Woodside Avenue will be closed between 76 Street and 79 Street on Fridays from 4pm until 7:30pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30am until 7:30pm.

Staten Island

9 Street

9 Street will be closed from Rose Avenue to New Dorp Lane from on Fridays from 7pm until 11pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 6pm until 11pm.

Suffolk Avenue

Suffolk Avenue will be closed from Harold Street to Queen Street on Fridays from 2pm until 9pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 9am until 9pm.

If there’s a street that you would like to see become part of the program, the city government takes applications on a rolling basis. For the full list of Open Streets closures and schedules, check out New York City’s open data page.

Here’s a map you can use to find them: