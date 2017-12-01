Here are the best new bars and restaurants in NYC

Two pint-size omakase spots, a cocktail bar above a classic deli and a steakhouse-speakeasy mash-up are some of the best NYC openings recently.

Photograph: Courtesy Danielle G. Adams

This old-school Jewish establishment adds a bar upstairs, serving creative cocktails and noshes of its classic deli grub in a warm, worn-in space with a tin ceiling and old Yiddish posters.

Photograph: Courtesy Pap Studio

This secretive steakhouse is hidden in a restored bank vault under the New Yorker Hotel. Hearty dishes like the New York strip and hangar steak come from executive chef Scott Campbell.

The pint-sized omakase spot in the Lower East Side has an eight-seat counter, two seating times (5:30pm and 8:30pm) for dinner and one omakase served.

Photograph: Courtesy Gringo's Taco Arcade

This Staten Island Mexican restaurant-slash-adult-playground has it all: Skee-Ball, esquites, video games and guacamole.

Even though this speakeasy-style steakhouse is from Food Network star Willie Degel harkens back to the 1920s, it has a very modern selfie mirror in the bathroom. It officially opens this Monday.

