Here are the best new bars and restaurants in NYC

By Alyson Penn Posted: Thursday December 28 2017, 2:16pm

Photograph: Courtesy La Mercerie

This week, a new French café is pretty enough to eat and shop at, an axe-wielding bar opens in Gowanus and some of the city’s top Asian chefs branch out. 

La Mercerie 

Photograph: Courtesy La Mercerie

The stylish sit-down café, set in Roman and Williams Guild, has to-go service for its food and home goods. While you're noshing on French fare from chef Marie-Aude Rose (wife of Le Coucou's Daniel Rose), scope out the restaurant's kitchenware, which is also for sale.

Gordon Savory 

Photograph: Courtesy Gordon Savory

Ice-cream-sandwich experts from the Good Batch tap into their salty side with savory sammies like grilled kimchi avocado and tuna romesco.

Kick Axe 

Photograph: Courtesy Kick Axe

Axe and ye shall receive at this cabin-themed bar that serves guests beer and wine while they throw axes at targets.

Noodle Bar at Brushstroke 

Photograph: Courtesy Noodle Bar at Brushstroke

Bouley’s Japanese heavy hitter opens a 14-seat speakeasy-style ramen bar inside its high-end establishment, serving noodles from Brushstroke chefs Isao Yamada and Kyoji Noda.

Jade Sixty

Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Stratis M.

Chefs Skinny Mei (Philippe, Jue Lan Club) and Albert Diaz (Zuma in London, Miami) collaborate at this Asian steakhouse where the meat may not be exotic, but the bites, like salmon belly with ikura and truffle, large soup dumplings and snow crab sauced in brown butter ponzu, are inspired by the Far East. Opens January 2nd, 2018. 

