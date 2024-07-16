Here are the comedians who will be performing at this year's New York Comedy Festival

Celebrating 20 years in November, the New York Comedy Festival is returning with a big slate of funny people to make you laugh.

The festival runs Friday, November 8, to Sunday, November 17, and will feature more than 200 comedians performing in more than 100 shows at venues throughout the five boroughs, including Judd Apatow, Jeff Arcuri, Dave Attell, Zarna Garg, Gabriel Iglesias, Joe List, Bill Maher, Matt McCusker, Tracy Morgan, Nurse John, Ms. Pat, Adam Ray is Dr. Phil, Justin Silva, JB Smoove, Dan Soder as well as the podcasts, How Did This Get Made?, I’ve Had It and The Rest Is History.

According to organizers, NYCF is aiming for as much diversity in the comedy world as possible this year.

“As we mark our 20th anniversary, we continue to bring together the greatest talent from across the country and throughout the world and create new opportunities for audiences to experience the best in comedy,” said Caroline Hirsch, Founder and Owner of the New York Comedy Festival. “From up-and-comers to A-List stars, our diverse talent lineup brings laughter to a wide range of comedy fans at venues across all five boroughs of New York City, with even more shows to be announced soon. At a time when we need laughter more than ever, we are thrilled to ‘make New York Laugh’ once again.”

Photograph: courtesy of the New York Comedy Festival | Tracy Morgan

Here’s the full lineup for the 2024 New York Comedy Festival

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

7pm: Jeff Arcuri: The Full Beans Fall Tour at Beacon Theatre

7pm: Ms. Pat: The Hot & Flashy Tour at Town Hall

7pm: Sommore: The Chandelier Experience at Hard Rock Hotel New York

9:45pm: Dan Soder at Town Hall

9:45pm: Sommore: The Chandelier Experience at Hard Rock Hotel New York

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

7pm: Joe List at Town Hall

7pm: Sommore: The Chandelier Experience at Hard Rock Hotel New York

7pm: Jimmy O. Yang at Carnegie Hall

8pm: Judd Apatow & Friends at Beacon Theatre

9:45pm: Justin Silva at Town Hall

9:45pm: Sommore: The Chandelier Experience at Hard Rock Hotel New York

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10

7pm: Nurse John at Town Hall

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

7pm: The Rest is History Live at Town Hall

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14

7pm: JB Smoove at Town Hall

7pm: Jaboukie Young-White at Hard Rock Hotel New York

9:45pm: Dave Attell at Town Hall

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

7pm: Tracy Morgan at Town Hall

7pm & 9:45pm: Jaboukie Young-White at Hard Rock Hotel New York

8pm: Gabriel Iglesias: Don’t Worry Be Fluffy Tour at Kings Theatre

8pm: Adam Ray is Dr. Phil LIVE at Beacon Theatre

9:45pm: How Did This Get Made? – Live at Town Hall

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

3pm: I’ve Had It Podcast presents The People Suck Tour at Town Hall

7pm: Matt McCusker at Town Hall

7pm & 9:45pm: Jaboukie Young-White

7pm: Bill Maher: The WTF? Tour at Beacon Theatre

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17

7pm: Zarna Garg: Practical People Win at Town Hall

More will be announced later, including details for Stand Up for Heroes, New York’s Funniest Stand-Up Competition, Comics to Watch, as well as for live podcast recordings, panel discussions and more.

You can purchase tickets at nycomedyfestival.com starting Monday, July 22, at 11am.