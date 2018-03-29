Here are the most popular dog breeds in NYC

The Meryl Streep of the dog world, the Labrador retriever, has once again walked away with the trophy for Most Popular Dog Breed in America, according to the American Kennel Club. This will be the 27th year in a row that the Good Ol' Lab has walked away with the top honors, making this year's honors a real snooze fest. Should have left at intermission TBH.

In New York, however, the Lab (aka Ms Pupular) was edged out by the French bulldog to nab the top spot, making this one of the rare occasions where the French have actually won a war. Rounding out the list are the Labrador retriever, the bulldog, the German Shepherd and the golden retriever.

The French bulldog’s popularity comes as no surprise to anyone who’s passed by a dog park in Lower Manhattan. Dogs of the breed is small, and typically have low energy, making them ideal canine housemates for New Yorkers living in shoebox apartments. (They're also regularly turned into social media stars).

Looking to adopt your own pet rather than just chase the hottest canine trends? You can find more about adoption centers, pet stores and more in our complete guide to owning a pet in New York.

