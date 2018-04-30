Here’s a first look at this year’s jam-packed OutdoorFest lineup

New York has been stuck in a cloudy, 45-degree day for the last millennium, which makes it easy to forget that it can actually be quite pleasant to be outside in the city. This June, the annual celebration of leaving your apartment, OutdoorFest, is returning to once again connect New Yorkers with the great outdoors. Because you don’t have to live in Denver to like hiking.

This year’s 10-day fest runs from June 1–10 and kicks off with a sunrise launch party at Brooklyn Boulders. From there, the OutdoorFest NYC Campout will once again be taking over Camp Kaufman on Staten Island for 24 hours of yoga, cycling, slacklining, fly-fishing, trail running and other assorted activities for fresh air enthusiasts.

Highlights of the fest over the next week include sailing on the Hudson, a bouldering class in DUMBO, a kayak trip around Governors Island, a Central Park Nature Walk and—for the truly brave—canoeing in the Gowanus Canal!

For the full list of activities taking place at this year’s outdoor adventure extravaganza, and to your reserve your spot at any of the events, head to the festival’s official website. And don't forget sunscreen.