Here’s everything you should know about 2024 Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony

One of the most anticipated and festive events of the year is nearly here: the massive Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony that takes place after Thanksgiving and is accompanied by a celebrity host, performances and other super duper cheerful activities.

If you're planning to attend the event this year, we already have some of the details, including who's hosting, where the tree is coming from and more. Here's everything we know so far about this year's celebration.

RECOMMENDED: NYC events in November 2024

When is the Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony this year?

The 2024 tree lighting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, December 4. The festivities start at 8pm and the tree lighting itself will happen at 10pm.

Who is hosting the Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony in 2024?

Earlier this week, the incomparable Kelly Clarkson announced that she will be hosting the Rockefeller tree lighting ceremony for a second year in a row.

"I don't know why, but it's so beautiful when you're standing there and I just, I don't know, I was all the sudden in a Charlie Brown movie and it was magical," Kelly Clarkson said on The Kelly Clarkson Show, referring to how much she loved playing host to the happening last year.

Honestly, we can't think of anyone better to be on the mic this year.

Who is performing at this year's lighting ceremony?

Although performers for this year's ceremony haven't been announced yet, Clarkson promised "the best music (and) star-studded surprises."

If last year is of any indication, we can expect a pretty solid lineup of A-listers: the 2023 roster of performers included Chloe Bailey and Cher.

Where is the massive Rockefeller Center Christmas tree coming from this year?

This year's Christmas tree was transported from West Sockbridge, Massachusetts, which is roughly two-and-a-half hours north of New York City. The Norway Spruce that officials chose weighs an incredible 11 tons and is 74 feet tall.

When can I see the Christmas tree?

Even though the tree lighting won't happen until December 4, it is expected to arrive at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, November 9—so you can go see it in all of its glory starting this weekend.

How can I watch the ceremony?

Tickets to catch the ceremony and performances up close are usually given out by invitation only.

If you're not personally invited, though, don't worry: the tree is pretty massive so you'll be able to see the lighting even if you're not standing right under it. Join the crowds that gather around Rockefeller Center and watch the magic as it happens.

If you'd rather avoid the crowds, NBC will also stream the tree lighting ceremony live.

After the ceremony, the tree will be lit every day from 5am until midnight through mid-January, except on Christmas Eve, when it will be lit up for 24 hours.