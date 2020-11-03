Here's how New Yorkers are reacting to Election Day so far

New Yorkers have a lot to say on this historic day.

Today's the big day and with so much riding on this election, New Yorkers have a lot to say.

Starting early this morning, residents shared positive messages of hope and urged others to vote. From poll workers rising early to voters feeling pride over casting their ballots, they took to Twitter to express themselves on this historic sunny Tuesday.

Today's dose of disaffection brought to you by:



Having "the most consequential election of our lifetimes" occur several times in your life.#voteAnyway #vote #election — Michael Joseph Murray (@MJMurrayNYC) November 3, 2020

Got snacks, my mask, and ready to work the polls baby! #VOTE pic.twitter.com/zMoO2OvGSi — Kevin O'Donnell (@KOD) November 3, 2020

My alarm went off at 4 am to be a poll worker. Don’t let my sacrifice of sleep be in vain! 🗳 #vote #TheHungry pic.twitter.com/e97YMQAmia — Aaron Hutcherson #VOTE (@thehungryhutch) November 3, 2020

I'm the first in my family to #vote. When I sent this photo to my family, they were SO excited.



And then I realized I'm the first in my whole LINEAGE to vote. To hold a ballot in my hands. To have a say in the conditions in which I live.



That is powerful. pic.twitter.com/IlWWrmX6SP — Amy Zhang (for hire!) (@azhang852) November 2, 2020





Can't believe the day we have all been waiting for past 4 years is here. If you haven't voted then please #VOTE

This election will determine the direction our country heads. Do not allow your voices to be silenced. Grateful to everyone who has been on this long difficult journey — Olga Lautman (@OlgaNYC1211) November 3, 2020

When I am anxious, one of my coping ideas is rearranging my books.



So, to bring you a lighthearted tweet: here is one of my current bookshelves, hastily organized by height.



But the time this #election is over, I should be done rearranging it by topic 🤷‍♀️📚



Also: #VOTE pic.twitter.com/Tf7vtWjbYr — Abby Stein (@AbbyChavaStein) November 2, 2020

