Here's how New Yorkers are reacting to Election Day so far

Today's the big day and with so much riding on this election, New Yorkers have a lot to say.
Starting early this morning, residents shared positive messages of hope and urged others to vote. From poll workers rising early to voters feeling pride over casting their ballots, they took to Twitter to express themselves on this historic sunny Tuesday.
Today's dose of disaffection brought to you by:— Michael Joseph Murray (@MJMurrayNYC) November 3, 2020
Having "the most consequential election of our lifetimes" occur several times in your life.#voteAnyway #vote #election
Got snacks, my mask, and ready to work the polls baby! #VOTE pic.twitter.com/zMoO2OvGSi— Kevin O'Donnell (@KOD) November 3, 2020
My alarm went off at 4 am to be a poll worker. Don’t let my sacrifice of sleep be in vain! 🗳 #vote #TheHungry pic.twitter.com/e97YMQAmia— Aaron Hutcherson #VOTE (@thehungryhutch) November 3, 2020
I'm the first in my family to #vote. When I sent this photo to my family, they were SO excited.— Amy Zhang (for hire!) (@azhang852) November 2, 2020
And then I realized I'm the first in my whole LINEAGE to vote. To hold a ballot in my hands. To have a say in the conditions in which I live.
That is powerful. pic.twitter.com/IlWWrmX6SP
LET’S DO THIS AMERICA #vote 🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/PvGAiBy79Q— roger bennett (@rogbennett) November 3, 2020
Can't believe the day we have all been waiting for past 4 years is here. If you haven't voted then please #VOTE— Olga Lautman (@OlgaNYC1211) November 3, 2020
This election will determine the direction our country heads. Do not allow your voices to be silenced. Grateful to everyone who has been on this long difficult journey
When I am anxious, one of my coping ideas is rearranging my books.— Abby Stein (@AbbyChavaStein) November 2, 2020
So, to bring you a lighthearted tweet: here is one of my current bookshelves, hastily organized by height.
But the time this #election is over, I should be done rearranging it by topic 🤷♀️📚
Also: #VOTE pic.twitter.com/Tf7vtWjbYr
