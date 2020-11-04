New YorkChange city
People, waiting, line, vote, voting, election, face mask, COVID-19
Photograph: Shutterstock/Ron Adar

Here's how New Yorkers are reacting to not having election results so far

New Yorkers are expressing anxiety and frustration knowing there are still no results.

Shaye Weaver
With no official winner of the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday night, New Yorkers around the boroughs found themselves in a sort of election purgatory.

Frustrated that this highly-stressful election isn't over yet, many of them criticized the process on social media and lamented at the drawn-out procedure of counting every vote. And despite knowing logically that it would be a close election, seeing it actually come to pass is surprising us.

Below, we've rounded up some of New Yorkers' reactions to the drawn-out election.

