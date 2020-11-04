Here's how New Yorkers are reacting to not having election results so far

New Yorkers are expressing anxiety and frustration knowing there are still no results.

With no official winner of the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday night, New Yorkers around the boroughs found themselves in a sort of election purgatory.

Frustrated that this highly-stressful election isn't over yet, many of them criticized the process on social media and lamented at the drawn-out procedure of counting every vote. And despite knowing logically that it would be a close election, seeing it actually come to pass is surprising us.

Below, we've rounded up some of New Yorkers' reactions to the drawn-out election.

Thanks to Daylight savings, we get an extra hour of agita. #Vote2020 #VOTE — Elizabeth Chan (@lizchanmusic) November 4, 2020

#Voting in this #election is like participating in a group project with 200 million other people that you don’t trust... — Drew "The Character" Carrick (@Carricktor) November 4, 2020

This is BS. There shouldn’t be 50 sets of presidential #election rules. Or different numbers on different networks. Or various #decisiondesk s telling us how things should play out. Fn joke of an #electoral process. — Dear WWE (@dear_wwe) November 4, 2020

This election feels like high school all over again, me stewing on the couch and cursing at all the idiots in suburbs — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) November 4, 2020

Watching the results like... pic.twitter.com/N2VdUqOfp1 — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) November 4, 2020

I'm clinging to the good people in my life. Regardless of the outcome we will press on. I will find beauty, joy, and laughter in MY life regardless of who resides in the WH. My goals aren't changing. Friends, prepare to be clung to. — Nikema Prophet @ #SpinnakerSummit (@dev_nikema) November 4, 2020

Me waking up after my 10 hr sleep to see the #Election2020 results lmao this is a HOT MESS pic.twitter.com/EtwGsf7EET — Charlene M (@chika1sg0lden) November 4, 2020

Glad I took my ass to sleep last night, now I'm well rested and getting my popcorn ready to watch everything unfold in real time #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/lGIORtj4bo — Eric 🇭🇹🇭🇹 (@eric_eazy6683) November 4, 2020

In light of all the foolishness that’s BEEN happening, what I don’t get is HOW the presidential election is THIS close! #Election2020 — Tasha (@wombliteracy) November 4, 2020

“Im just in a weird place right now man” - from sleepless #astoria #queens resident reacting to #ElectionNight - conveniently placed my crew near Rose and Joe’s Bakery #Election2020 #NYC pic.twitter.com/nvPKR8RN05 — Roger Clark (@RogerClark41) November 4, 2020

