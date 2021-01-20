From Club Cumming to Parklife, NYC's eateries and clubs are throwing inauguration celebrations

After the pomp and circumstance of Joe Biden's inauguration, America will tune into a musical celebration chock full of performances at 8:30pm, featuring Tom Hanks as host, and artists like Justin Timberlake, Jon Legend, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Demi Lovato, Tim McGraw, Jon Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen and the Foo Fighters.

The 90-minute event will also feature remarks by both President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Then, at 3:15pm, the virtual "Parade Across America" will feature Jon Stewart, Tony Goldwyn and The New Radicals.

Meanwhile, New York City will be celebrating in its own way with parties, specials at restaurants, day-long events and more.

Here are some local ways to mark the inauguration:

Planted

361 Sixth Ave.

From 11am to 9pm, free hot coffee and tea will be served to guests watching the festivities in the heated outdoor terrace.

Enjoy a special three-cocktail flight highlighting American classics with a twist—with local Greenpoint’s St. Agretis’ bitter, Tito’s vodka from Texas and Maker’s Mark bourbon from Kentucky. The flight ($15) will be available all day from noon to 10pm for takeout and delivery through ChowNow and outdoor dining.

Ars Poetica and Harlem Writers Guild will present verse inspired by the inauguration featuring Reg E. Gaines, Suzen Baraka, Advocate of Wordz, Diane Richards, Eartha Watts-Hicks, Marc W. Polite. Judy C. Andrews, John Robinson and more. It'll be streamed live starting at 12:30pm.

Parklife Brooklyn

"Celebrating America" Viewing Party

636 Degraw Street, Brooklyn

Starting at 8:30pm, watch tonight's celebration at Parklife. Reservations aren't required but if you'd like to request one, you can email hey@parklifebk.com .

Club Cumming

Inauguration Day Party

505 East Sixth St.

Club Cumming is celebrating all evening, from 5pm to 10pm.

