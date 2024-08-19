Here’s how to get 2-for-1 tickets during Broadway Week

Broadway tickets have been pretty high recently, so if you’ve been holding out for cheaper tickets, you’ll want to take advantage of NYC Broadway Week.

Here’s what we know about this fall’s deal.

RECOMMENDED: A Stranger Things prequel is officially coming to Broadway next year

When is NYC Broadway Week?

Between September 3 and 15, you can grab 2-for-1 tickets with code BWYWKF24.

What seats are available during Broadway Week?

Tickets sold through Broadway Week are usually for seats that producers most want to sell: in balconies, mezzanines and side areas. That being said, if you can afford to upgrade your ticket for some of the best seats in the house, they’ll be cheaper than they would otherwise.

What shows have 2-for-1 tickets during Broadway Week?

& Juliet

Aladdin

Back to the Future: The Musical

The Book of Mormon

Chicago

The Great Gatsby

Hadestown

Hamilton

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Hell’s Kitchen

The Hills of California

Job

The Lion King

MJ The Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The Notebook

Once Upon a Mattress

Six: The Musical

Suffs

Stereophonic

The Roommate

Water for Elephants

Wicked