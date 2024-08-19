Here’s how to get 2-for-1 tickets during Broadway Week

[title]
Broadway tickets have been pretty high recently, so if you’ve been holding out for cheaper tickets, you’ll want to take advantage of NYC Broadway Week.
Here’s what we know about this fall’s deal.
RECOMMENDED: A Stranger Things prequel is officially coming to Broadway next year
When is NYC Broadway Week?
Between September 3 and 15, you can grab 2-for-1 tickets with code BWYWKF24.
What seats are available during Broadway Week?
Tickets sold through Broadway Week are usually for seats that producers most want to sell: in balconies, mezzanines and side areas. That being said, if you can afford to upgrade your ticket for some of the best seats in the house, they’ll be cheaper than they would otherwise.
What shows have 2-for-1 tickets during Broadway Week?
& Juliet
Aladdin
Back to the Future: The Musical
The Book of Mormon
Chicago
The Great Gatsby
Hadestown
Hamilton
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Hell’s Kitchen
The Hills of California
Job
The Lion King
MJ The Musical
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
The Notebook
Once Upon a Mattress
Six: The Musical
Suffs
Stereophonic
The Roommate
Water for Elephants
Wicked