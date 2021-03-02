Here's how to get free burgers for a year at Smashburger

You'll have to show up at its newest location on opening day.

Smashburger is opening a brand new location in Brooklyn and to celebrate on opening day, it's giving away free burgers.

On Wednesday, March 10, the first five customers in line for breakfast, lunch and dinner will get free burgers for a year, and the first 200 customers that come through the door will get Smashburger seasoning shakers.

The new location at 5210 Kings Highway in Flatbush and is one of the first to serve breakfast, according to amNewYork. The new spot will have an exposed kitchen with the grill as the main focus and 56 seats that'll be surrounded by artwork of the city's skyline.

It'll be open every day from 8:30am to 10:30pm.

“Brooklyn’s creative energy and cultural diversity have made way for a spirited food scene, which is why we decided to open our newest, state-of-the-art concept in the dynamic borough,” Carl Bachmann, President of Smashburger, told amNewYork. “We look forward to being at the heart of this bustling area and continuing to be the ultimate go-to place for not only a craveable burger but breakfast for families of all ages.”

The burger chain—known for its fresh, all-Angus beef patties flattened and seared on the grill—has other locations in NYC, including in Midtown West and Fort Greene, and is planning to open 40 new locations this year, according to Insider.

