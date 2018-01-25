Here’s how to not spend all day waiting for tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Accio tickets! If only scoring seats at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child were that easy.

Potterheads who tried to get their hands on tickets during the first pre-sale in October know that it was a total pain. First, fans had to go through the complicated process of registering as a Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Then, registered fans had to pray that they’d be randomly selected to receive a text message with an access code to purchase tickets (about as likely as your name coming out of the Goblet of Fire).

The lucky few who did get the chance to purchase tickets found that most of the lower-priced options had already sold out. Since Cursed Child is presented in two parts, you must buy two tickets to consecutive performances to see the entire story line—making it even more difficult for anyone on a budget.

It may not be easy, but wannabe Hogwarts students are getting one more chance to buy presale tickets to the Broadway show before it opens in March. Registration for the next Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale on February 7 opened today, and will remain open through January 31.

Just like last time, anyone who wants to purchase tickets—even fans who already registered in October—will have to register through Ticketmaster for a chance to access the presale. A randomly selected group will receive an access code on February 5, two days before the sale. On February 7, you’ll get a text notification one to three hours before your purchase window. Your access code will only be valid for a one-time purchase of up to six tickets, so you can’t buy tickets for all of your friends.

Bargain seekers will be pleased to hear that 300 tickets priced at $40 and 150 tickets priced at $20 will be available for each performance. Tickets prices go as high as $199 per performance and small discounts will be available during previews.

Register here for access to the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale on February 7 and hope for the best. If all else fails, Cursed Child plans to release more tickets to the general public on February 8. Anyone got some Felix Felicis handy?

